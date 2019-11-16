Afghanistan-US-Australia-conflict-prisoners-Taliban
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Afghanistan announces delay in Taliban-for-hostages exchange
Kabul, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - The exchange of three senior Taliban prisoners for two foreign hostages announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been delayed, a spokesman said Saturday.
The Taliban prisoners "are still being held by the Afghan government. The inability of the Taliban to meet the conditions has caused a delay in the exchange," Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.
The government "will review the exch ...
