Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Afghanistan announces delay in Taliban-for-hostages exchange

Kabul, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - The exchange of three senior Taliban prisoners for two foreign hostages announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been delayed, a spokesman said Saturday.

The Taliban prisoners "are still being held by the Afghan government. The inability of the Taliban to meet the conditions has caused a delay in the exchange," Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

The government "will review the exch ...