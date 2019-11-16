SPO-CRI-GANGULY-CONFLICT - BCCI ethics officer dismisses conflict of interest complaint against Ganguly

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has dismissed a conflict of interest complaint against board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta had filed the complaint on October 4 when Ganguly was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), claiming he held multiple posts as CAB president and its representative to the BCCI AGM.

As per the existing constitution, no individual can perform multiple cricketing ro ...