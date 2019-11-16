BC-CAR--F1-Brazilian GP, 0118

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Champion Hamilton fastest in final practice at Brazilian GP<

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was fastest in final practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix<

AP Photo XMC138-1116191509, XMC145-1116191523<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<

SAO PAULO (AP) _ Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was fastest in final practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Hamilton was 0.026 seconds quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen at Interlagos.

The Ferraris failed to maintain the dominatio ...