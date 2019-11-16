The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Champion Hamilton fastest in final practice at Brazilian GP<
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was fastest in final practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix<
SAO PAULO (AP) _ Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was fastest in final practice at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Hamilton was 0.026 seconds quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen at Interlagos.
The Ferraris failed to maintain the dominatio ...

 

