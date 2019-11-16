The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Newly-recruited forces begin securing state facilities in Yemen's Aden

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

ADEN, Yemen, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Units of the newly-recruited security forces began securing a number of state facilities in the southern port city of Aden on Saturday, a government official told Xinhua.
The local government source said on condition of anonymity that Yemen's government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) formed new security units tasked with securing the state institutions in Aden.
"After the signing of Riyadh deal between the two warring rivals, there will be unified se ...

 

