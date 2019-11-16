The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

GOLF-NGC: Lombard edges ahead at Nedbank Golf Challenge

ANA Sports ReporterSUN CITY, November 16 (ANA) - SA's Zander Lombard will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after a gutsy level par 72 on day three in Sun City.
The home hero entered the weekend at the seventh Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai with a two-shot lead, but was three over par after eight holes on Saturday as he did battle at the top of the leaderboard with playing partners ...

 

