GOLF-NGC: Lombard edges ahead at Nedbank Golf Challenge



ANA Sports ReporterSUN CITY, November 16 (ANA) - SA's Zander Lombard will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge after a gutsy level par 72 on day three in Sun City.

The home hero entered the weekend at the seventh Rolex Series event of the 2019 Race to Dubai with a two-shot lead, but was three over par after eight holes on Saturday as he did battle at the top of the leaderboard with playing partners ...