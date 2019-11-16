JK-PRIEST - Priest found dead in Jammu

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) A 65-year-old priest was found murdered inside a temple here on Saturday, police said.

Pargat Nath, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, was found dead with head injuries. He was the priest at the temple in Toph Sherkhania area of the city for the many years, the police said.

A murder case has been registered and an investigation is on, an officer said.

No one has been arrested so far, the officer said, adding the body had been sent for post-mortem. PTI

