CONG-LD CENTRE-STARVATION - Perception in country that Centre leading to 'starvation-like situation': Congress (Eds: Adding quot

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday said there is a perception that the government is leading the country towards a "starvation-like situation", a day after an official survey reportedly pointed to a fall in consumer spending for the first time in four decades in 2017-18.

On Friday morning, a media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, pri ...