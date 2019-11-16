BC-US--Election 2020-New, 0830

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

New Hampshire primary filing chaos comes to a close<

The quadrennial chaos has quieted down over at the New Hampshire secretary of state's office with the closing of the filing period for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary<

By HOLLY RAMER<

Associated Press<

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ Moments before former ...