KL-SABARIMALA TEMPLE OPENS (R) - Sabarimala temple opens for 2-month long pilgrimage season

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Sabarimala(Ker), Nov 16 (PTI) Amid tight security, the gates of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala were thrown open for the two-month long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Kandararu Mahesh Mohanararu opened the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at 5 pm, and performed the poojas, as hundreds of devotees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other neighbouring states thronged the shrine located in a reserve forest of the Western Ghats in Pathanamthitta district of the state ...