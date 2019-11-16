BC-OLY--BBI-Taiwan-US 2, 0279

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

US beats Taiwan, would clinch Olympic by beating Mexico<

Minnesota's Brent Rooker hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning, and the United States beat Taiwan 3-2 to keep alive the Americans' chance of earning an Olympic baseball berth at the Premier12 tournament<

Eds: APNewsNow. United States 3, Taiwan 2. Updates that U.S. would qualify with win over Mexico and that South Korea clinched berth.<

By The Associated Press<

Minnesota's Brent Rooker hit a go-ahead, two-run homer ...