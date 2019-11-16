US-automobile-union-Ford-UAW

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UAW members ratify Ford labor agreement

Washington, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - Members of United Auto Workers have approved a new labor agreement with auto giant Ford, the union announced late Friday.

A preliminary agreement was announced on October 31, which averted a strike similar to the one at General Motors.

The new four-year contract includes a bonus of $9,000 for full-time union workers at Ford, bonuses linked to performance and two annual increases of three percent, UAW said in a stateme ...