BC-US--Election 2020-Har, 1127
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Harris' Iowa pivot struggles to turn interest into momentum<
Kamala Harris faces a challenge as she reorients her campaign to focus almost exclusively on Iowa, which holds the first-in-the-nation caucus in February<
AP Photo WX205-1110190322, WX206-1110190326, WX203-1109190801, WX204-1110190335<
Eds: Updates with quotes and details. With AP Photos.<
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE<
Associated Press<
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) _ As he watched Kamala Harris speak recently at a historic hote ...
Subscribe