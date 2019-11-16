Renowned Egyptian Museum celebrates 117th anniversary of establishment

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

CAIRO, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Egypt celebrated on Friday the 117th anniversary of the establishment of the Egyptian Museum located in downtown Cairo, which is home to an extensive collection of ancient Egyptian antiquities.

Held at the museum in Tahrir Square, the celebration was attended by Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anany, government officials, foreign ambassadors and a number of cinema celebrities.

The celebration included many events, including the opening of two temporary exhibitions at th ...