BC-US--Music-Noseda 2nd, 0746
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Noseda, in his prime, lifting National Symphony Orchestra<
Entering his prime at age 55, conductor Gianandrea Noseda is lifting the reputation of the Washington's National Symphony Orchestra, where he is in his third season as music director<
AP Photo NYET521-1115191956<
Eds: Edits 15th paragraph to add Guth staging of "Tristan und Isolde" first appeared in Zurich in 2008. With AP Photos.<
By RONALD BLUM<
Associated Press<
NEW YORK (AP) _ After a piano rehearsal, two orch ...
Subscribe