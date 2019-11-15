The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

France-assault-investigation-US

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

France seeks foreign witnesses in Epstein probe
Paris, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - French police on Friday launched an appeal for foreign witnesses in a probe into alleged crimes committed in Paris by disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in an American jail while awaiting trial on charges of abusing minors.
Police said it was seeking victims and witnesses with information relevant to the French investigation opened in August.
The appeal was also issued in English, and stated ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 15th of November 2019 06:32:39 PM. All rights reserved.