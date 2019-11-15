France-assault-investigation-US

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

France seeks foreign witnesses in Epstein probe

Paris, Nov 15, 2019 (AFP) - French police on Friday launched an appeal for foreign witnesses in a probe into alleged crimes committed in Paris by disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in an American jail while awaiting trial on charges of abusing minors.

Police said it was seeking victims and witnesses with information relevant to the French investigation opened in August.

The appeal was also issued in English, and stated ...