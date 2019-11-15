The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

S.Korea, U.S. defence chiefs reaffirm commitment to defend against N.Korea

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The defence chiefs of South Korea
and the United States reaffirmed on Friday U.S. commitment for
the defence of South Korea against North Korea and efforts to
denuclearise the North, the South's Defence Minister Jeong
Kyeong-doo said.
Jeong said he and U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper shared
the view that a cost-sharing pact for U.S. troops stationed in
South Korea, which is now being negotiated, should be fair and
mutually agreeable ...

 

