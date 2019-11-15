S.Korea, U.S. defence chiefs reaffirm commitment to defend against N.Korea

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The defence chiefs of South Korea

and the United States reaffirmed on Friday U.S. commitment for

the defence of South Korea against North Korea and efforts to

denuclearise the North, the South's Defence Minister Jeong

Kyeong-doo said.

Jeong said he and U.S. Defence Secretary Mark Esper shared

the view that a cost-sharing pact for U.S. troops stationed in

South Korea, which is now being negotiated, should be fair and

mutually agreeable ...