UN-INDIA-PEACEKEEPING - India voices concern over compromise in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs By Yoshita Singh

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

United Nations, Nov 15 (PTI) India has voiced "serious concern over compromises being made in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs and stressed the need to develop a culture of no national caveats in the UN peacekeeping.

Peacekeeping is a multistakeholder enterprise available to the UN for the maintenance of international peace and security, Military Adviser in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Colonel Sandeep Kapoor said.

Speaking at the General Assembly debate in the Fourth Commi ...