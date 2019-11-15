Urgent: Xi urges BRICS Business Council, New Development Bank to make greater contributions

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BRASILIA, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday called on the BRICS Business Council and the New Development Bank to make greater contributions to the economic and social development of the BRICS countries as well as the emerging-market economies and developing countries in general.

Xi made the remarks during the BRICS leaders' dialogue with the two institutions at the 11th BRICS summit held in Brasilia, capital of Brazil.

...