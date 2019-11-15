The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Gun Control 1st , 0349

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Florida gun activists rally amid California school shooting<
Students demanding gun control measures in Florida are standing in solidarity with a California community reeling from a school shooting that killed two students and wounded others<
Eds: Adds details of Florida rally for gun control and reaction to California school shooting. Adds quotes.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Dozens of students from across Florida descended on their state Capitol demanding action on gun control Thursday, a d ...

 

