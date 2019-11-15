BC-US--Gun Control 1st , 0349

Florida gun activists rally amid California school shooting<

Students demanding gun control measures in Florida are standing in solidarity with a California community reeling from a school shooting that killed two students and wounded others<

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) _ Dozens of students from across Florida descended on their state Capitol demanding action on gun control Thursday, a d ...