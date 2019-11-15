BC-LT--Bolivia-Protests , 1018

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Bolivian interim leader says Morales can't run in new vote<

Bolivia's former President Evo Morales cannot run as a candidate in any new elections, the country's interim leader said Thursday, as supporters of the ousted president demonstrated for his return from asylum in Mexico.<

AP Photo XRM291-1114191821, XRM290-1114191820, XJK117-1114190043, TSX272-1113191056, XRM287-1114191803, XRM289-1114191822, XRM288-1114191703, XJK101-1114192014, XJK106-1114191914, XJK107-1114191925, XRM306-1114192121, X ...