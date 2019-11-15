BC-US--Community College, 0314
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Latest: Lawyer threatens lawsuit after student death report<
Attorneys for the family of a 19-year-old football player who died of heatstroke after practice at a Kansas community college says they plan to sue the school, unless it wants to discuss a settlement<
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) _ The Latest on an independent investigation into the heatstroke death of a 19-year-old football player after training at a Kansas community college (all times local):
4:15 p.m.
Attorneys for the family of a ...
Subscribe