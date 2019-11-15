BC-US--Mo'Nique-Netflix , 0131
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Mo'Nique sues Netflix for discrimination in show offer<
Mo'Nique sues Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special<
AP Photo NYET400-1104160211<
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. With AP photos.<
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Mo'Nique is suing Netflix for race and sex discrimination in its offer for a proposed comedy special.
The comedian and Oscar-winning actress says Netflix offered her $500,000 for a comedy special and refused to negotiate further. ...
Subscribe