BC-US--Priest-Teen's Sui, 0141
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Michigan parents sue over priest who criticized son's death<
The parents of a Michigan teenager who killed himself are suing the Archdiocese of Detroit for alleged harm they suffered during his funeral when a priest questioned whether their son would go to heaven<
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated.<
DETROIT (AP) _ The parents of a Michigan teenager who killed himself are suing the Archdiocese of Detroit for alleged harm they suffered during his funeral when a priest questioned whether their ...
Subscribe