The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Priest-Teen's Sui, 0141

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Michigan parents sue over priest who criticized son's death<
The parents of a Michigan teenager who killed himself are suing the Archdiocese of Detroit for alleged harm they suffered during his funeral when a priest questioned whether their son would go to heaven<
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated.<
DETROIT (AP) _ The parents of a Michigan teenager who killed himself are suing the Archdiocese of Detroit for alleged harm they suffered during his funeral when a priest questioned whether their ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Thursday 14th of November 2019 09:09:30 PM. All rights reserved.