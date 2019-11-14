JH-BJP CANDIDATES LISTS - BJP announces two more lists of contestants for Jharkhand assembly polls

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Ranchi, Nov 14 (PTI) The BJP announced two lists of 16 candidates on Thursday for the coming Jharkhand assembly elections taking the total number of its declared contestants to 69.

The two lists contained the names of a single candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad and the other list had 15 names.

The lists follow two others declared by the party. In the first list, which was declared last week, names of 52 contestants featured. The second list declared on Tuesday contained only the name of Sukh ...