China's Xi says HK violence threatens 'one country, two systems': state media

Beijing, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - The unrest in Hong Kong has "seriously challenged" the "one country, two systems" principle governing the semi-autonomous city, China's President Xi Jinping said Thursday in comments reported by Chinese state media.

Pro-democracy protesters choked the city with barricades and rallies for a fourth straight day Thursday, days after police shot a protester with a live round and a man expressi ...