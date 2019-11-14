The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

China's Xi says HK violence threatens 'one country, two systems': state media
Beijing, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - The unrest in Hong Kong has "seriously challenged" the "one country, two systems" principle governing the semi-autonomous city, China's President Xi Jinping said Thursday in comments reported by Chinese state media.
Pro-democracy protesters choked the city with barricades and rallies for a fourth straight day Thursday, days after police shot a protester with a live round and a man expressi ...

 

