UPDATE 2-Kuwait's ruling emir accepts government resignation

KUWAIT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir accepted the
resignation of the government on Thursday, two days after
parliament filed a no-confidence motion against Interior
Minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah al-Sabah, who is a senior
member of the ruling Al Sabah family.
Lawmakers had questioned Sheikh Khalid over alleged abuse of
power, charges he rejected. The country's public works minister
resigned last Friday af ...

 

