UPDATE 2-Kuwait's ruling emir accepts government resignation

KUWAIT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir accepted the

resignation of the government on Thursday, two days after

parliament filed a no-confidence motion against Interior

Minister Sheikh Khalid al-Jarrah al-Sabah, who is a senior

member of the ruling Al Sabah family.

Lawmakers had questioned Sheikh Khalid over alleged abuse of

power, charges he rejected. The country's public works minister

resigned last Friday af ...