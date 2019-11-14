BRAZIL-TRADEWAR - Bolsonaro says Brazil to stay out of trade war

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Brasilia, Nov 14 (AFP) Brazil will not get involved in a trade war, President Jair Bolsonaro said Thursday, after US-foes China and Russia criticised growing protectionism as the global economy slows.

Bolsonaro, who has been walking a diplomatic tightrope at the BRICS summit in Brazil this week as he seeks to strengthen ties with China without upsetting key ally Donald Trump, said Brazil "trades with the entire world."

"I won't enter into this trade war," he told local media outside his residenc ...