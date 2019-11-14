France-animal-zoo-rhino-SAfrica

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

World's oldest captive white rhino dies in French zoo

Rennes, France, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - The world's oldest captive white rhino, South African-born Sana, has died at the age of 55, the French zoo that she called home for the last 26 years said Thursday.

Born in 1964 in the Umfolozi National Park in South Africa's eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, Sana was moved to Europe seven years later.

The southern white rhino lived in several parks in Germany before arriving in 1993 at Planete Sauvage ...