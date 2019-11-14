Pope tells tech companies they are responsible for child safety
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Philip Pullella
VATICAN CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on
Thursday that technology company executives and investors must
be held accountable if they put profit before the protection of
children, including from easy access to pornography on the web.
Francis spoke at the start of a Vatican conference on
"Promoting Digital Child Dignity" that brought companies like
Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft
Corp and Facebook together with child pr ...
