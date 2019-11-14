Pope tells tech companies they are responsible for child safety

By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pope Francis said on

Thursday that technology company executives and investors must

be held accountable if they put profit before the protection of

children, including from easy access to pornography on the web.

Francis spoke at the start of a Vatican conference on

"Promoting Digital Child Dignity" that brought companies like

Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc's Google, Microsoft

Corp and Facebook together with child pr ...