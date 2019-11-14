US-Japan-real-estate-earnings-WeWork-SoftBank

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

WeWork hit with big loss despite revenue jump: reports

San Francisco, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - WeWork posted third-quarter losses of $1.25 billion despite the beleaguered office space start-up nearly doubling its revenue, US media reports said Wednesday.

The firm has suffered a dramatic reversal in fortunes since its $47 billion valuation at the start of the year.

In the last two months WeWork canceled its IPO and pushed out co-founder Adam Neumann, albeit with a reported severance package of ...