The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

ISRAEL-STRIKES - Six family members killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza: official

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Gaza City, Nov 14 (AFP) Six members of the same family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the southern Gaza Strip, the health ministry of the coastal Palestinian enclave said on Thursday.
The deaths bring the toll from Israeli strikes targeting Islamic Jihad militant sites to 32 since Tuesday, while 350 rockets have been fired at Israel, according to Israeli military data. (AFP)
