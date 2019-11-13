TRUMP-ISIS-LEADER - Trump says US on the hunt for new Islamic State's leader

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Washington, Nov 13 (AP) President Donald Trump has said that America now has its eye on a new Islamic State leader, telling the Economic Club of New York that "we know where he is."

Trump didn't mention the name of the new target, but he is likely referring to Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the man who has been named to replace Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as head of the terror group. Al-Baghdadi took his own life last month as US commandoes closed in on him in northern Syria.

