Soccer-England's Delph out of Euro qualifiers due to injury

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - England midfielder Fabian Delph has been ruled out of their final Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo due to injury, the FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2019/nov/12/england-mens-squad-update-fabian-delph-121119 on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Delph arrived at England's training ground with an injury and has returned to his club Everton after it was determined he would not be fit for either game.

England top Group A with 15 points from six games and ...