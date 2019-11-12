MH-CHILD MARRIAGE - Maha woman fixes 9-year-old daughter's marriage for Rs 30k, held

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Aurangabad, Nov 12 (PTI) A woman has been arrested along with five others for allegedly fixing her 9-year-old daughter's wedding to a 20-year-old man in exchange for Rs 30,000 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Majalgaon in the district, an official said.

"Ashamati Golap offered her minor daughter in marriage to Santosh Yadav, son of her friend Urmila Yadav in return for Rs 30,000. They had fixed the marriage for Sunday," he said.

Police ...