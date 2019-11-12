The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UKD-QUAKE - Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude shakes parts of Uttarakhand

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Dehradun, Nov 12 (PTI) A medium-intensity earthquake shook parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.
The quake measuring 4.5 jolted Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar districts at 7.30 am. It was epicentred near Raura-Nachni in Pithoragarh district and was at a depth of 10 km, the SEOC said.
The tremors were felt in Munsyari, Pangal, Thal, Nachni, Askot and Dharchula in Pithorogarh district and also parts of Almora, Champawat, and Bageshwa ...

 

