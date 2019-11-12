UK's Land Securities posts first-half loss, hurt by store closures

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Property developer Land Securities Group

on Tuesday reported a first-half pretax loss, hit by

more retail store closures.

The company, which manages the Bluewater shopping centre in

southeast England, recorded a loss of 147 million pounds

($188.10 million) for six-month period ended Sept. 30, compared

with a profit of 42 million pounds, a year earlier.

"With a general election next month and the UK's proposed

exit from the EU further delayed ...