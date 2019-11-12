UK's Land Securities posts first-half loss, hurt by store closures
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Nov 12 (Reuters) - Property developer Land Securities Group
on Tuesday reported a first-half pretax loss, hit by
more retail store closures.
The company, which manages the Bluewater shopping centre in
southeast England, recorded a loss of 147 million pounds
($188.10 million) for six-month period ended Sept. 30, compared
with a profit of 42 million pounds, a year earlier.
"With a general election next month and the UK's proposed
exit from the EU further delayed ...
Subscribe