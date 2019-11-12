BC-AS--Afghanistan-Talib, 0332

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Afghan president: 3 Taliban released for held US, Australian<

Afghan president says 3 Taliban figures released in effort to get insurgents to free US, Australian prisoner<

AP Photo XRG101-0927192315<

Eds: Updates with quote, background; corrects year of abduction to 2016 throughout the story; adds byline, photo. With AP Photos.<

By RAHIM FAIEZ<

Associated Press<

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday announced that his government has released t ...