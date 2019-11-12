Cuba-Spain-royals-politics-diplomacy SCENE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Spanish royals visit Havana for 500th anniversary celebrations

By Carlos BATISTA, Katell ABIVEN

Havana, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Spain's King Felipe VI begins an unprecedented visit to Cuba on Tuesday to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the capital Havana at a time of increased tensions between the island nation and the United States.

King Felipe is traveling alongside Queen Letizia in the first state visit by a Spanish monarch to the former colony, one of the last to ...