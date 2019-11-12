Dollar changes hands around 109 yen line in early trade in Tokyo

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TOKYO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar changed hands around the 109 yen line in early deals in Tokyo on Tuesday, almost unchanged from its levels in London overnight.

As markets opened here, the dollar was quoted at 109.05-06 yen compared with 109.00-10 yen at 4 p.m. in London and 108.95-97 yen at 5 p.m. on Monday in Tokyo.

The euro, meanwhile, fetched 1.1034-1035 dollars and 123.33-34 yen against 1.1030-1040 dollars and 120.35-40 yen in London and 1.1029-1031 dollars and 120.16-20 yen in la ...