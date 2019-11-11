The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

MH-BJP-LD SENA - After opting out of Maha govt race, BJP in 'wait & watch' mode

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(Eds: Adds details)
Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has opted out of race for government formation in Maharashtra, has adopted a 'wait and watch' policy in the state which saw hectic activity in camps of major non-BJP parties on Monday.
A day after the BJP said it was not in a position to form government due to lack of numbers, the Shiv Sena claimed the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to support its government, but failed to get letters of support from the poli ...

 

