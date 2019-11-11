MH-BJP-LD SENA - After opting out of Maha govt race, BJP in 'wait & watch' mode

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has opted out of race for government formation in Maharashtra, has adopted a 'wait and watch' policy in the state which saw hectic activity in camps of major non-BJP parties on Monday.

A day after the BJP said it was not in a position to form government due to lack of numbers, the Shiv Sena claimed the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to support its government, but failed to get letters of support from the poli ...