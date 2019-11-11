IRAN-NUCLEAR-IAEA - 'Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran: IAEA

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Vienna, Nov 11 (AFP) The United Nations' nuclear watchdog said it had detected uranium particles at an undeclared site in Iran in its latest report on the country's nuclear programme issued on Monday.

The report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by AFP, says: "The agency detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency." (AFP)

