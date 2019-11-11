UPDATE 1-SunPower to split into two publicly listed companies

Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. solar company SunPower said

on Monday it would split into two publicly traded companies,

separating its operation that manufactures solar panels from

storage and energy services.

The spin off comes as America's biggest solar power

developers, including SunPower, have been stockpiling panels to

meet the increased demand from a 30% federal tax credit to

buyers that will start phasing out next ye ...