UPDATE 1-SunPower to split into two publicly listed companies
Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. solar company SunPower said
on Monday it would split into two publicly traded companies,
separating its operation that manufactures solar panels from
storage and energy services.
The spin off comes as America's biggest solar power
developers, including SunPower, have been stockpiling panels to
meet the increased demand from a 30% federal tax credit to
