The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-EU--Spain-Election-Th, 0293

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: Protesters close French-Spanish border crossing<
Protesters following a call to action by a secretive pro-Catalan independence group have closed off a major highway border pass between France and Spain<
AP Photo XFD101-1110190911, NYHK701-1108191721<
Eds: With AP Photos.<
MADRID (AP) - The Latest on the aftermath of Spain's general election (all times local):
9:40 a.m.
Protesters following a call to action by a secretive pro-Catalan independence group have clo ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 03:24:00 PM. All rights reserved.