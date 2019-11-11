BC-FBO--CFL-East Semifin, 0084

Eskimos beat Alouettes 37-29 in CFL's East semifinal<

MONTREAL (AP) - Trevor Harris threw for 421 yards and a touchdown and the Edmonton Eskimos held off ...