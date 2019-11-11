BC-BKN--Nuggets-Timberwo, 0387

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Jokic, Nuggets hold on for 100-98 overtime win over Wolves<

Nikola Jokic his a fadeaway jumper with 2.4 seconds left to give the Denver Nuggets a 100-98 overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves<

AP Photo MNJM110-1110192051, MNJM109-1110192042, MNJM108-1110192054, MNJM105-1110192054, MNJM106-1110192055, MNJM107-1110192053, MNJM103-1110192052, MNJM102-1110192051, MNJM101-1110192045<

Eds: APNewsNow. Nuggets 100, Timberwolves 98, OT. Minor edits. With AP Photos.<

By BRIAN HALL<