Spain's Sanchez will call other parties to break political deadlock

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Socialist leader Pedro

Sanchez said on Sunday that he would call other party leaders

starting on Monday to tackle a political stalemate after the

country's fourth election in four years again delivered a hung

parliament.

Acting Prime Minister Sanchez said he aimed to form a

stable, "progressive" government.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Belen Carreno, Ashifa Kassam

Writing by Andrei Khalip)

...