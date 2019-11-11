Spain's Sanchez will call other parties to break political deadlock
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain's Socialist leader Pedro
Sanchez said on Sunday that he would call other party leaders
starting on Monday to tackle a political stalemate after the
country's fourth election in four years again delivered a hung
parliament.
Acting Prime Minister Sanchez said he aimed to form a
stable, "progressive" government.
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Belen Carreno, Ashifa Kassam
Writing by Andrei Khalip)
...
Subscribe