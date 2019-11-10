fbl-ESP-Liga lead
Morata makes it six in a row as Atletico move third
Madrid, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Alvaro Morata hit his sixth goal in as many games in all competitions as Atletico Madrid moved third in La Liga with a 3-1 win over struggling Espanyol on Sunday, while Sevilla kept pace thanks to a derby win over fierce local rivals Real Betis.
Morata thumped home his fifth league goal of the season just before the hour mark to put Atletico in fron ...
