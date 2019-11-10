Bolivian protest leader calls on Morales to resign
LA PAZ, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bolivian protest leader Luis
Fernando Camacho on Sunday called on President Evo Morales to
resign after the Organization of American States (OAS) could not
verify the leftist leader's victory in the disputed Oct. 20
election.
Camacho, a civic leader who has become a symbol of the
opposition, said the OAS findings, which were released in a
report earlier, clearly demonstrate election fraud.
(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Cassa ...
