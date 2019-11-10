Bolivian protest leader calls on Morales to resign

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LA PAZ, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bolivian protest leader Luis

Fernando Camacho on Sunday called on President Evo Morales to

resign after the Organization of American States (OAS) could not

verify the leftist leader's victory in the disputed Oct. 20

election.

Camacho, a civic leader who has become a symbol of the

opposition, said the OAS findings, which were released in a

report earlier, clearly demonstrate election fraud.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Cassa ...