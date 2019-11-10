Eight killed in bombing in Turkish-controlled northeast Syria
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
ISTANBUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed when a
bomb exploded on Sunday in an area of northeast Syria controlled
by Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies, Turkey's
defence ministry and local emergency workers said.
The ministry said the bombing, which it blamed on the
Kurdish YPG militia, took place southeast of the Syrian town of
Tel Abyad which Turkey captured in a military offensive that
began one month ago.
Turkey halted its military ad ...
Subscribe