Eight killed in bombing in Turkish-controlled northeast Syria

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ISTANBUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Eight people were killed when a

bomb exploded on Sunday in an area of northeast Syria controlled

by Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies, Turkey's

defence ministry and local emergency workers said.

The ministry said the bombing, which it blamed on the

Kurdish YPG militia, took place southeast of the Syrian town of

Tel Abyad which Turkey captured in a military offensive that

began one month ago.

Turkey halted its military ad ...