Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
LA PAZ, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bolivian president Evo Morales
said on Sunday he would call for new elections after the
Organization of American States (OAS) released a report saying
that a disputed Oct. 20 vote should be annulled due to
irregularities.
The long-standing leader of the South American nation also
said he would replace the members of the electoral board, which
has come under fire after the election, which had been won by
Morales, was mired in widespre ...
