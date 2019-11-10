Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LA PAZ, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bolivian president Evo Morales

said on Sunday he would call for new elections after the

Organization of American States (OAS) released a report saying

that a disputed Oct. 20 vote should be annulled due to

irregularities.

The long-standing leader of the South American nation also

said he would replace the members of the electoral board, which

has come under fire after the election, which had been won by

Morales, was mired in widespre ...